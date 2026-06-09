Westerkirk Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.2% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of LRCX opened at $324.45 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $275.48 and its 200 day moving average is $228.55. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.02 and a fifty-two week high of $346.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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