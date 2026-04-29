Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,939 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 363 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.09, for a total value of $136,883.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,259,473.07. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 8,518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $2,174,815.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,347,148.32. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $24,300,404. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Western Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Digital to $495.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.38.

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Western Digital Stock Down 2.5%

Western Digital stock opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $416.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $309.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Western Digital's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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