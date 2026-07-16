Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by Three Seasons Wealth LLC

Three Seasons Wealth LLC cut its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 399.8% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,487 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,122,095 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $193,303,000 after purchasing an additional 282,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Western Digital Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of WDC opened at $513.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $560.89 and a 200-day moving average of $381.93. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $799.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business's revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Key Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $685.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $520.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, Director Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.52, for a total transaction of $396,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,062,813.56. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $235,699.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 116,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,640,420.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,768,550 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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