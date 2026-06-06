Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Sold by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd lessened its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up 6.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.26% of Western Digital worth $150,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $788,729,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 4,923.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $409,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,225 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,061,134 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,062 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,800,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,659 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $291,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 4,674 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.19, for a total value of $2,071,470.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,041 shares in the company, valued at $39,905,270.79. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $235,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 116,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,640,420.80. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 29,322 shares of company stock worth $12,768,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $511.72 on Friday. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $602.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $422.06 and its 200 day moving average is $294.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Western Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Western Digital from $450.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Digital from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Western Digital from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

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