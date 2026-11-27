Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,158 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 258,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Western Digital worth $174,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,602,927,000. ABS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,226,342,000. Anther Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $901,601,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $885,565,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,606,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.51, for a total transaction of $6,170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 245,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,774,066.63. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $306,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,392,640. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,718 shares of company stock worth $7,704,135. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

More Western Digital News

These are some of the WDC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Western Digital reportedly beat earnings expectations and raised its outlook, with guidance calling for revenue growth of up to 72%. One analyst highlighted potential upside of about 230%, though that forecast depends on the business sustaining its momentum. Article: Western Digital Plummets 20% Over a Month

Western Digital reportedly beat earnings expectations and raised its outlook, with guidance calling for revenue growth of up to 72%. One analyst highlighted potential upside of about 230%, though that forecast depends on the business sustaining its momentum. Negative Sentiment: Shares have retreated roughly 20% over the past month as investors have sold memory-related stocks. Articles cite concern about rising Toshiba supply, a rival’s weak outlook, uncertainty around the AI trade and the risk that strong storage earnings may be cyclical. Article: Western Digital Just Slid 21% in a Month

Shares have retreated roughly 20% over the past month as investors have sold memory-related stocks. Articles cite concern about rising Toshiba supply, a rival’s weak outlook, uncertainty around the AI trade and the risk that strong storage earnings may be cyclical. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus valuation measure described WDC as trading well above its estimated fair value, despite the pullback, reinforcing concerns that expectations may remain stretched. Article: Western Digital Stocks Sink, Trading Above GF Value

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $272.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.76. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $151.42 and a 12-month high of $799.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 69.20%. Western Digital's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1750 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna set a $405.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $730.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $590.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $591.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital designs, manufactures and sells data storage products, with its business focused on hard disk drives (HDDs). Its products serve cloud and data center operators, enterprise customers, and personal computing and consumer storage markets. Brands include WD, WD_BLACK and Ultrastar. Founded in 1970, the company evolved from an early semiconductor business into a major storage-device supplier. In February 2025, Western Digital separated its flash-memory business into an independent company, SanDisk, leaving Western Digital focused on HDD-based storage.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report).

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