Western Standard LLC Buys New Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Fox Factory accounts for approximately 0.9% of Western Standard LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,239,216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,101,000 after acquiring an additional 522,391 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,565,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Fox Factory by 3,173.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 388,666 shares of the company's stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 376,792 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,079,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,765,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Fox Factory from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOXF

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $778.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $31.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.76 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 37.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fox Factory this week:

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company's FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.

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