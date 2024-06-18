Free Trial

Top 2 Small Cap Automotive Stocks Set for a Strong Rally

→ Beta testers blew this thing up (From Prosper Trading Academy) (Ad)
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 18, 2024
Top 2 Small Cap Automotive Stocks Set for a Strong Rally

Key Points

  • Small-cap automotive stocks are beginning to look like good opportunities for investors looking to beat the market in the second half of 2024.
  • Strong financial trends back up these 2 stocks' valuations higher, targets which Wall Street analysts agree on. 
  • Even if the Fed takes longer to potentially cut rates, these two companies still offer investors a reasonable cushion.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Fox Factory

The market does not consider automotive stocks the most attractive today, which is precisely why investors should start looking at them. However, not all automotive stocks are equal since the most significant opportunities are arguably found in the small capitalization group today. For reasons that will become clear shortly, one of Wall Street’s legends has also taken this view.

All investors need to know is that stocks like Monro Inc. NASDAQ: MNRO and Fox Factory Holding Corp. NASDAQ: FOXF are definite standouts within this filtering criteria. Often, these stocks are underrated by Wall Street analysts since their smaller sizes don’t cater to some of the rating houses’ typical clients with billions in buying power, making them low-hanging fruit for retail investors to pick up.

Despite this tendency to ignore small caps, some on Wall Street chose to look inside these companies. Their conclusion? It’s good news for investors with reasonable liquidity and a hunger to make sense of today’s stock market, which isn’t following common logic that much.

Why Now is the Perfect Time to Buy Small Cap Stocks

The short answer is they’re cheap. Compared to the broader S&P 500, the Russell 2000 index has underperformed by over 20% in the past 12 months. Still, that trend could be about to turn on its head relatively soon.

Stanley Druckenmiller – the guy who traded shoulder to shoulder with George Soros – looked into small caps not because there’s no other opportunity in the market but because they may be the best. He recently sold out of Nvidia Co. NASDAQ: NVDA and bought into the iShares Russell 2000 ETF NYSEARCA: IWM to express his view.


So, small caps are cheap, but why not buy them? Historically, the small caps group has outperformed the rest of the market when the Federal Reserve (the Fed) cuts interest rates, and that is arguably the biggest hope hanging over the market’s head.

Because the CME’s FedWatch tool expects these cuts to come by September 2024, investors now have a reasonable timeline to start potentially accumulating some high-quality – and cheap – small caps.

Monro Stock: Your Inflation Hedge Backed by Analysts

There is a benefit to a slowing GDP environment, as U.S. GDP growth was revised down to only 1.3% for the past quarter. Slowing economic activity typically means cheaper oil and the price per barrel is now struggling to break above $80. Here’s how that helps Monro.

Monro Today

Monro, Inc. stock logo
MNROMNRO 90-day performance
Monro
$23.61
-0.20 (-0.84%)
(As of 10:58 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$22.35
$43.65
Dividend Yield
4.74%
P/E Ratio
20.01
Price Target
$35.00
Add to Watchlist

Tires need oil inputs to be manufactured, and as the raw material is made cheaper, Monro’s margins see a massive tailwind. The company’s financials showcase this through a 35.4% gross margin and a healthy enough free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures).

Over the past five years, free cash flow stands at roughly $130.9 million. Considering Monro’s $705 million market capitalization, the company trades at only 5.4x price to free cash flow, an attractive discount, to say the least. But is there any upside from here?

Those at Wells Fargo & Co. think there is about a 47.7% upside from today’s stock price. But even if the Fed takes longer to cut rates and kickstart a rally in small caps, Monro’s profitability enables management to pay shareholders an annual dividend yield of 4.7% today, roughly 1% above inflation, to reward investors for their time.

Monro, Inc. (MNRO) Price Chart for Tuesday, June, 18, 2024

The Impact of Rate Cuts on Recreational Vehicle Demand and Fox Stock Growth

A more direct way to play this potential rate cut thesis is through recreational vehicles. When financing rates are lower, and products like motorcycles, jet skis, and dune buggies become more accessible, Fox stock could stand in the eye of the storm.

Fox Factory Today

Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock logo
FOXFFOXF 90-day performance
Fox Factory
$47.92
+1.22 (+2.61%)
(As of 10:58 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$37.98
$117.68
P/E Ratio
26.77
Price Target
$47.67
Add to Watchlist

Even though the company trades at a more ‘expensive’ price to free cash flow multiple of 18.6x (taking five-year average free cash flow), this financial metric has grown by a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of 51.8%.

Because of this steadily growing profitability, driven by Fox stock’s gross margin rate of 32%, Wall Street analysts see the company’s earnings per share (EPS) growing by as much as 48.3% in the next 12 months.

These expectations also drove Truist Financial analysts to value Fox stock at $55 a share, daring it to rally by as much as 18.3% from its current price.

All of this evidence helped the Vanguard Group, Fox stock’s largest shareholder, justify boosting its stake by 1.1% in the past quarter, bringing its net investment in the company up to $286.3 million today.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Price Chart for Tuesday, June, 18, 2024

Should you invest $1,000 in Fox Factory right now?

Before you consider Fox Factory, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fox Factory wasn't on the list.

While Fox Factory currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2024 Cover
These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2024

With average gains of 150% since the start of 2023, now is the time to give these stocks a look and pump up your 2024 portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
About The Author

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Learn More about Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Monro (MNRO)
3.359 of 5 stars		$23.61-0.8%4.74%20.01Hold$35.00
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.6106 of 5 stars		$133.34+1.8%0.03%77.98Moderate Buy$116.90
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)N/A$200.88+0.2%1.32%N/AN/AN/A
Fox Factory (FOXF)
1.5827 of 5 stars		$47.92+2.6%N/A26.77Hold$47.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
AI's Next Magnificent Seven
The Original Magnificent Seven Produced 16,894% Average Returns Over 20 Years.
The Oxford Club | Sponsored
7 Uranium Stocks That Can Fuel a Growth Portfolio in 2024
Since January 2022, the spot price of uranium is up approximately 162%. That makes it one of the best performi...
MarketBeat
Bigger Than NVIDIA?
With NVIDIA flying high, everyone is looking for the next breakout stock. But right now... There's only ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
The Top-Rated Dividend Stocks for 2023
MarketBeat tracks approximately 250,000 analyst recommendations each year and tracks more than 15,000 securiti...
MarketBeat
Beta testers blew this thing up
This AI trading tool is probably unlike anything you've ever seen before… It scans the entire market and fi...
Prosper Trading Academy | Sponsored
The 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy for a Post Gasoline World
Electric vehicles currently make up about 5% of new car sales in the United States. While they have received a...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Roaring Kitty’s GameStop Gamble: What Went Wrong?
Will FOMC Push Stocks Higher? Here’s What to Expect
Unlock Growth: Understanding Dividend Yield

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines