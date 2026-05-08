Western Standard LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Upbound Group accounts for 0.8% of Western Standard LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Upbound Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPBD. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,532,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,854,000 after acquiring an additional 491,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,874 shares of the company's stock worth $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 965,270 shares of the company's stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 390,331 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,681,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,781,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company's stock.

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Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $18.76 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Upbound Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 2,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.41 per share, with a total value of $45,205.89. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 94,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,844.40. This represents a 2.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upbound Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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