Western Standard LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,679,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $9,979,000. Apartment Investment and Management comprises approximately 4.6% of Western Standard LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company's stock.

Get AIV alerts: Sign Up

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE AIV opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $2.19. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 316.79% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.65 million.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company NYSE: AIV, commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco's core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apartment Investment and Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apartment Investment and Management wasn't on the list.

While Apartment Investment and Management currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here