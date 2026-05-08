Western Standard LLC Takes $8.35 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 215,600 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,348,000. Insperity accounts for 3.8% of Western Standard LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned 0.57% of Insperity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,202,326 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $108,355,000 after buying an additional 415,373 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Insperity by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,820 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 403,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $156,869,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 860,020 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 244,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,785 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 180,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 160,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 972,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,591,016.64. This trade represents a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 94,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,927,862.40. The trade was a 11.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 314,437 shares of company stock worth $7,814,246. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $32.72 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is presently -358.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm set a $54.00 price objective on Insperity in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSP

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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