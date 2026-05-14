Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 48,243 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 869.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,790 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix and maintained a $115 price target , citing the expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and ongoing innovation. Article Title

Citi reiterated a rating on Netflix and maintained a , citing the expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and ongoing innovation. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating with a $115 price target , arguing Netflix still has room for 20%–25% earnings growth and that the stock remains attractively valued relative to its growth outlook. Article Title

Evercore ISI also reiterated a rating with a , arguing Netflix still has room for and that the stock remains attractively valued relative to its growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix highlighted fresh momentum in its sports strategy and content slate, including additional NFL games , a live MMA event, and other fan-favorite programming showcased at its 2026 upfront event. These moves could support engagement and ad inventory growth. Article Title

Netflix highlighted fresh momentum in its sports strategy and content slate, including , a live MMA event, and other fan-favorite programming showcased at its 2026 upfront event. These moves could support engagement and ad inventory growth. Positive Sentiment: The company continued to promote its ad business and broader monetization story, with multiple reports pointing to stronger pricing power and ad growth as key reasons investors are returning to the stock. Article Title

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $368.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance upped their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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