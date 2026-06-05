Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 41,385 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,945 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.16% of Vistra worth $86,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Vistra by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.229 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,900. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Vistra

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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