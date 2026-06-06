Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 5,536 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $37,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $303.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.10 and a 52 week high of $495.55. The business's 50-day moving average price is $307.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here