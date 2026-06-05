Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $207,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded Tesla to neutral from underweight, saying the market is increasingly valuing TSLA for autonomous driving, robotics, and “physical AI” opportunities rather than near-term earnings. The bank also suggested Tesla’s push into new addressable markets could be underappreciated. Article Title

J.P. Morgan upgraded Tesla to from underweight, saying the market is increasingly valuing TSLA for autonomous driving, robotics, and “physical AI” opportunities rather than near-term earnings. The bank also suggested Tesla’s push into new addressable markets could be underappreciated. Positive Sentiment: Tesla continues to make progress in autonomy, including expanding its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, which supports the bull case that software and ride-hailing could become important future growth drivers. Article Title

Tesla continues to make progress in autonomy, including expanding its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, which supports the bull case that software and ride-hailing could become important future growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Recent data showed Tesla’s China-made EV sales surged in May, signaling an early recovery in one of the company’s most important markets and helping ease demand concerns. Article Title

Recent data showed Tesla’s China-made EV sales surged in May, signaling an early recovery in one of the company’s most important markets and helping ease demand concerns. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and speculation about Elon Musk’s broader empire are keeping investor attention on Musk-related AI and robotics assets, but those headlines are indirect for TSLA and may also create valuation comparison noise. Article Title

SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and speculation about Elon Musk’s broader empire are keeping investor attention on Musk-related AI and robotics assets, but those headlines are indirect for TSLA and may also create valuation comparison noise. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin’s selloff reportedly erased more than $220 million in value from Tesla’s crypto treasury, a headline that matters financially but is not likely the main driver of TSLA’s move today. Article Title

Bitcoin’s selloff reportedly erased more than $220 million in value from Tesla’s crypto treasury, a headline that matters financially but is not likely the main driver of TSLA’s move today. Negative Sentiment: Several articles continued to argue that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched, with investors questioning whether AI, robotics, and robotaxi optimism can justify the stock’s high multiple without stronger earnings execution. Article Title

Several articles continued to argue that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched, with investors questioning whether AI, robotics, and robotaxi optimism can justify the stock’s high multiple without stronger earnings execution. Negative Sentiment: Additional pressure came from headlines about competition in EVs and autonomy, including BYD’s charging-network push and scrutiny around Tesla’s Full Self-Driving claims in China. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $418.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 383.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $395.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.24. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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