Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,443 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 154,623 shares during the period. Rocket Lab accounts for about 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.49% of Rocket Lab worth $180,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 473,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,517,913.25. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total transaction of $8,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 374,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,976,445. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,515 shares of company stock worth $61,965,882. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of RKLB opened at $119.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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