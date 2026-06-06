Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 238.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,347 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $310.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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