Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,813 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 178,171 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.76% of Globe Life worth $85,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Globe Life by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,126 shares of the company's stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the company's stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Globe Life by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,263 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Globe Life by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,331 shares of the company's stock worth $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Globe Life Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of GL opened at $154.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $157.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $3,133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,853.60. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $717,542.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,439.88. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,929 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,450 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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