Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Free Report) TSE: DSG by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193,869 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 192,538 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.39% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $104,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 55,260 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 48,080 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.64. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.94 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Descartes Systems Group reported fiscal Q1 2027 results above expectations, with diluted EPS of $0.55 topping the $0.53 consensus and revenue rising 15% year over year to $193.6 million, highlighting continued demand for its logistics software platform. Article Title

The Descartes Systems Group reported fiscal Q1 2027 results above expectations, with diluted EPS of $0.55 topping the $0.53 consensus and revenue rising 15% year over year to $193.6 million, highlighting continued demand for its logistics software platform. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved sharply, with net income up 34% to $48.5 million, operating income up 35% to $62.5 million, and cash from operations up 40% to $75.1 million, suggesting the company is scaling efficiently. Article Title

Profitability improved sharply, with net income up 34% to $48.5 million, operating income up 35% to $62.5 million, and cash from operations up 40% to $75.1 million, suggesting the company is scaling efficiently. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and price targets above the current share level, including Loop Capital, CIBC, and Raymond James, which may help reinforce investor confidence. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and price targets above the current share level, including Loop Capital, CIBC, and Raymond James, which may help reinforce investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its price target on Descartes from $118 to $108, but kept an “outperform” rating, so the change appears to be more of a valuation reset than a bearish call. Article Title

Raymond James lowered its price target on Descartes from $118 to $108, but kept an “outperform” rating, so the change appears to be more of a valuation reset than a bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: The company also completed the acquisition of Idelic, expanding its AI-powered driver safety capabilities; this supports its growth strategy, though investors may watch integration risks and contingent consideration. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Zacks Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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