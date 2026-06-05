Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $102.41 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,475 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.15% of Cloudflare worth $102,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,407,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,389,167,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,184,044,000 after buying an additional 241,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $850,792,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,316,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,824,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,904,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.32, for a total transaction of $672,946.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,504,191.16. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.61, for a total value of $2,006,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,532,128.54. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 527,491 shares of company stock valued at $111,729,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Zacks Research raised Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $140.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE NET opened at $269.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,076.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock's 50-day moving average is $212.68 and its 200-day moving average is $200.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $276.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.Cloudflare's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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