Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $369.01 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277,716 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 1.5% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.60% of Vertiv worth $369,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,701,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. HSBC initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

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More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $324.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $379.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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