Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $48.94 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 140,335 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.43% of Builders FirstSource worth $48,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $429,640,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 99,084.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241,561 shares of the company's stock worth $230,634,000 after buying an additional 2,239,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,498.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,854,525 shares of the company's stock worth $224,861,000 after buying an additional 1,783,164 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 139.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,902 shares of the company's stock worth $294,747,000 after buying an additional 1,414,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 235.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,893,483 shares of the company's stock worth $229,585,000 after buying an additional 1,328,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.73 per share, with a total value of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares in the company, valued at $151,526,466.43. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.9%

BLDR opened at $73.57 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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