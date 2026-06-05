Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $87.32 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,307 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,412 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.48% of Burlington Stores worth $87,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BURL stock opened at $321.68 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $351.85. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $320.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.Burlington Stores's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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