Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $89.46 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,472 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.47% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $89,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 778.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,737 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,488,000 after buying an additional 245,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $184.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average of $172.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.36 and a 52 week high of $203.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

See Also

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