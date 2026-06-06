Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $56.94 Million in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 462,212 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $56,940,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.51% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 417 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 827 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total transaction of $97,607.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,068,924.11. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.00.

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Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $166.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average is $119.90.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.80 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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