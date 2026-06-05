Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,539,717 shares of the company's stock after selling 192,998 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 2.70% of Vaxcyte worth $163,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 148.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,222 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 22,500.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, CAO Elvia Cowan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,738,500. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $111,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,622.88. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,106,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.76. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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