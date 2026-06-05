Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,779,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,948,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.08% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $96,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,112,000 after buying an additional 1,203,338 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,390,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,162,000 after buying an additional 660,036 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,921,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,405,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,538,000 after buying an additional 574,818 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 447,299 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $26,059,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,932,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,871,278.34. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,692 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $9,070,615.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,932,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,871,278.34. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,022,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,725,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Further Reading

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