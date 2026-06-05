Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 220,384 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises approximately 1.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 2.29% of FTAI Aviation worth $462,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Weiss Ratings lowered FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.2%

FTAI opened at $250.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. FTAI Aviation's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 31.75%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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