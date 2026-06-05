Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952,452 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 235,794 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 0.7% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 2.29% of HealthEquity worth $178,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 9.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 30,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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HealthEquity Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HealthEquity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Read Our Latest Report on HQY

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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