Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,397 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 125,800 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Oracle were worth $92,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 77,537 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 314,071 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains strong around Oracle’s AI infrastructure business, with articles highlighting the company as a major beneficiary of enterprise AI spending and noting that analysts see AI momentum staying strong. UBS also reportedly raised its price target to $285 ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

Investor enthusiasm remains strong around Oracle’s AI infrastructure business, with articles highlighting the company as a major beneficiary of enterprise AI spending and noting that analysts see AI momentum staying strong. UBS also reportedly raised its price target to $285 ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Options activity and commentary from bullish investors suggest traders are positioning for another strong earnings update, reflecting expectations that Oracle’s cloud and AI-related backlog could keep driving growth.

Options activity and commentary from bullish investors suggest traders are positioning for another strong earnings update, reflecting expectations that Oracle’s cloud and AI-related backlog could keep driving growth. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on June 10, and several previews focused on whether the company can sustain its recent surge in AI-related demand and revenue growth.

Oracle is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on June 10, and several previews focused on whether the company can sustain its recent surge in AI-related demand and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also pointed out that Oracle was featured in broader “AI software stocks” and dividend-stock lists, which supports visibility but does not materially change the near-term investment thesis.

Media coverage also pointed out that Oracle was featured in broader “AI software stocks” and dividend-stock lists, which supports visibility but does not materially change the near-term investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Shares have come under some pressure ahead of earnings as investors worry that Oracle’s aggressive AI spending could mean higher capital expenditures, more debt, weaker free cash flow, and slower near-term returns from the strategy.

Shares have come under some pressure ahead of earnings as investors worry that Oracle’s aggressive AI spending could mean higher capital expenditures, more debt, weaker free cash flow, and slower near-term returns from the strategy. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder litigation firm also announced an investigation into whether Oracle and certain executives adequately disclosed the risks tied to its AI spending plans, adding a legal overhang for the stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $236.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.30. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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