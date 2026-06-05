Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 164,360 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,835 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 164,360 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 2.6% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.90% of Comfort Systems USA worth $624,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.8%

FIX opened at $1,920.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $469.16 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,727.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,350.97.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total value of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,969.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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