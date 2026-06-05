Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 434,940 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105,325 shares of the company's stock after selling 434,940 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.71% of Procore Technologies worth $80,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,307 shares of the company's stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company's stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,812 shares of the company's stock worth $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 456,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Procore Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -99.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $82.32.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Procore Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 56,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,865,589.32. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 927,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,362,234.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $440,367.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,004,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,504,419. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,768 shares of company stock worth $9,683,136. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

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