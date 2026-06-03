Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 21,994 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,563 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 370 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTSH alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.5%

CTSH opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cognizant Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cognizant Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here