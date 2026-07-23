Westpac Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 18,343 CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,343 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.33.

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CMS Energy Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:CMS opened at $73.97 on Thursday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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