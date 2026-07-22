Westpac Banking Corp Buys 61,282 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,447 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,282 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Curbline Properties worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 393.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,128 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 28.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CURB opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Curbline Properties's payout ratio is presently 219.35%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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