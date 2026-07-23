Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.29 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Datadog were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,396,309 shares of company stock valued at $317,712,002. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Arete Research raised their price objective on Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $245.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 646.78, a P/E/G ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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