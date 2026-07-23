Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 1,303.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Packaging Corporation of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Packaging Corporation of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 adjusted earnings came in at $2.35 per share , ahead of the $2.31 consensus estimate, and revenue increased 14.7% year over year to $2.5 billion . Packaging Corporation of America Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 adjusted earnings came in at , ahead of the consensus estimate, and revenue increased to . Neutral Sentiment: The company’s net income and margins remained solid, with reported net income of $192 million and adjusted net income of $210 million , suggesting stable operating performance rather than a major surprise. Packaging Corporation of America posts Q2 CY2026 sales in line with estimates

The company’s net income and margins remained solid, with reported net income of and adjusted net income of , suggesting stable operating performance rather than a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 2026 EPS guidance of $2.91 was slightly below the $2.97 analyst consensus, which may be pressuring the stock despite the Q2 beat. Packaging Corporation of America Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $189.03 and a 1 year high of $249.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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