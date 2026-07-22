Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,230 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $529.99 billion, a PE ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here