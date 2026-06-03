Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,617 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $480.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.40 and a 200 day moving average of $533.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $613.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here