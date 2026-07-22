Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 173.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,062 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.83 and a 52 week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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