Westpac Banking Corp Invests $1.26 Million in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,813 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Vicor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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More Vicor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vicor beat Q2 expectations, reporting $1.04 EPS versus consensus around $0.62-$0.65 and $143.4 million in revenue , also ahead of estimates. The company said AI-related demand helped drive a record $380 million backlog , up sharply from the prior quarter, which supports future sales visibility. Article Title

Vicor beat Q2 expectations, reporting versus consensus around $0.62-$0.65 and , also ahead of estimates. The company said AI-related demand helped drive a record , up sharply from the prior quarter, which supports future sales visibility. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted rising demand from high-performance computing, AI OEMs, industrial, aerospace and defense customers, and said it is preparing for a possible second chip fab to expand capacity. That suggests management sees sustained demand beyond the current quarter. Article Title

Management highlighted rising demand from customers, and said it is preparing for a possible to expand capacity. That suggests management sees sustained demand beyond the current quarter. Positive Sentiment: The quarter also showed improved profitability and cash generation, with net income of $49.8 million and cash from operations of $34.0 million , while cash rose to about $453.6 million . Analysts also reiterated bullish views, including a Buy rating and a $320 target from Needham. Article Title

The quarter also showed improved profitability and cash generation, with and , while cash rose to about . Analysts also reiterated bullish views, including a rating and a target from Needham. Neutral Sentiment: Vicor’s operating expenses increased and gross margin was below last year’s comparison, but the year-ago period included a large patent settlement, making the comparison less meaningful. Article Title

Vicor’s operating expenses increased and gross margin was below last year’s comparison, but the year-ago period included a large patent settlement, making the comparison less meaningful. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock faced pressure because the company’s Q3 revenue guidance came in well below Wall Street expectations, raising concerns that near-term growth may slow after this quarter’s strong results. Article Title

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.97, for a total value of $1,096,968.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,382.40. This represents a 61.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.40, for a total value of $211,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,347,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,250,736. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,682 shares of company stock worth $121,820,633. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Vicor Trading Up 1.2%

VICR opened at $217.35 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $294.50 and its 200-day moving average is $223.46. Vicor Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $382.65. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $143.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.37 million. Vicor had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

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