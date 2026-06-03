Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 4,030 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of Westpac Banking Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,064.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,149.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $959.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,010.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s obesity franchise got a major boost as CVS Caremark and the other two largest U.S. PBMs now cover its full obesity portfolio, including Zepbound and the newly approved oral drug Foundayo, widening access and improving the growth outlook. Article Title

Lilly’s obesity franchise got a major boost as CVS Caremark and the other two largest U.S. PBMs now cover its full obesity portfolio, including Zepbound and the newly approved oral drug Foundayo, widening access and improving the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company is signaling a bigger M&A push, with its top dealmaker saying Lilly may use GLP-1 profits to fund acquisitions in new therapeutic areas, which could diversify the pipeline and reduce dependence on obesity drugs. Article Title

The company is signaling a bigger M&A push, with its top dealmaker saying Lilly may use GLP-1 profits to fund acquisitions in new therapeutic areas, which could diversify the pipeline and reduce dependence on obesity drugs. Positive Sentiment: Lilly continues to deepen its pipeline through licensing and acquisition activity, including deals tied to next-gen vaccines, intestinal disease treatment, and cardiometabolic drugs, reinforcing long-term growth expectations. Article Title

Lilly continues to deepen its pipeline through licensing and acquisition activity, including deals tied to next-gen vaccines, intestinal disease treatment, and cardiometabolic drugs, reinforcing long-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent clinical updates were also favorable, including positive Retevmo data in lung cancer and expanded attention on Lilly’s hematology portfolio ahead of the EHA meeting, supporting confidence in the non-obesity pipeline. Article Title

Recent clinical updates were also favorable, including positive Retevmo data in lung cancer and expanded attention on Lilly’s hematology portfolio ahead of the EHA meeting, supporting confidence in the non-obesity pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also issued a tougher stance toward 340B hospitals, demanding claims data or risking lost discounts; this could pressure provider relationships even though it may help pricing discipline. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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