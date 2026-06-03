Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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