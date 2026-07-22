Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,443 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after buying an additional 3,524,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Procter & Gamble (PG) Expands Egypt Manufacturing To Serve Gulf And African Markets

Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Positive Sentiment: Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. As the AI Selloff Worsens, Time-Tested Procter Gamble Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner

Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. Positive Sentiment: PG is also being compared favorably on value and dividend appeal versus other consumer-staples names, reinforcing the view that it remains a high-quality holding for long-term income investors. NWL vs. PG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $344.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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