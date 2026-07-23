Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,615 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,703,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,048,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE BRX opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.75.

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Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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