Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Micron Technology by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $621.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $1,064.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $1,076.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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