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Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
VICI Properties logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Westpac Banking Corp cut its VICI Properties stake by 24% in the first quarter, selling 62,830 shares and leaving it with 198,986 shares worth about $5.44 million.
  • VICI Properties reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.82 versus the $0.71 estimate and revenue of $1.02 billion, while also raising its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $2.44-$2.47.
  • The company continues to offer a high dividend yield, with a recent quarterly payout of $0.45 per share annualizing to $1.80 and a yield of 6.8%; however, analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average target price of $32.
  • Interested in VICI Properties? Here are five stocks we like better.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,986 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,830 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. VICI Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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