Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,533 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Weyerhaeuser worth $51,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,870,000. Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 274,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 83,806 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $28.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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