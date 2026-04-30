W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 18,921 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 334.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,571 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in Sysco were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company's stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,310 shares of the company's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 62.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the company's stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,504 shares of the company's stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,648 shares of the company's stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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