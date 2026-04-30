W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 15,111 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 187.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,941 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.62. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 252,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,966,904 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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