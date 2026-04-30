W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys New Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.28 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here